HOLLIS — The holiday season is here. Snow has started to fall and people are buying last-minute gifts and preparing for visits from family and friends. When making your holiday plans, don’t forget to include New Hampshire-grown fruit under the tree or on the table.
With less than a week to go until Christmas consider giving the gift of fruit. Locally grown fruit is a practical, usable and delicious gift, especially if sending fruits to relatives and friends in places where they are not available. Gifting food items from local bakeries, restaurants, breweries, cideries, or wineries that use locally grown produce in their products is a good way to include fruit in gift-giving and helps support your local fruit growers and local businesses in general.
Another way to incorporate N.H. fruit into your holiday festivities is through cooking. N.H.-grown fruits can be used in pre-meal drinks and appetizers to desserts. Fruits like apricots can add some sweetness to savory dishes by being turned into a glaze or sauce. Apples or pears can also be added to more traditional side dishes to add a new flavor to a well-known dish.
Baking desserts is the easiest way to enjoy fruit at Christmas time. Certain cookies like thumbprint cookies use various kinds of fruit-based jams. Pies or cobblers are always a hit and can use any kind of fruit you like. The adventurous baker can put their skills to the test with an English Plum Pudding or the greatly loved or hated fruitcake using N.H.-grown fruit.
The possibilities are endless when it comes to using fruit in your baked goods. In giving, receiving, or cooking, there are many ways to include New Hampshire-grown fruit in your holiday celebrations. To find an orchard or farm near you, or to find some dessert ideas visit the New Hampshire Fruit Growers Association website atNHfruitgrowers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.