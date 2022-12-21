HOLLIS — The holiday season is here. Snow has started to fall and people are buying last-minute gifts and preparing for visits from family and friends. When making your holiday plans, don’t forget to include New Hampshire-grown fruit under the tree or on the table.

With less than a week to go until Christmas consider giving the gift of fruit. Locally grown fruit is a practical, usable and delicious gift, especially if sending fruits to relatives and friends in places where they are not available. Gifting food items from local bakeries, restaurants, breweries, cideries, or wineries that use locally grown produce in their products is a good way to include fruit in gift-giving and helps support your local fruit growers and local businesses in general.

