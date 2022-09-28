LANCASTER — Coos Economic Development Corporation, a non-profit organization that supports Coos County small businesses and fosters economic growth, is offering business workshops this fall. The events are free and are in-person and online to ensure anyone that is interested can attend. To learn more and register visit eventbrite.com/cc/cedc-fall-small-business-workshop-series-1125759 

The first workshop on Oc. 6 at 5 p.m. is “North Country Farmer & Small Business Utilities Savings and Funding” sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank. This business after hours event will outline for farmers and business owners the available options for alternative energy products to offset the increased costs of utilities. Panelists include USDA, Eversource, CleanEnergyNH, CFDA, and more who will walk through options, as well as grants and loans for equipment purchases. The event is being held at Coos Brewing, 30 Bill Bromage Drive, Colebrook. 

