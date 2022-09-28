LANCASTER — Coos Economic Development Corporation, a non-profit organization that supports Coos County small businesses and fosters economic growth, is offering business workshops this fall. The events are free and are in-person and online to ensure anyone that is interested can attend. To learn more and register visit eventbrite.com/cc/cedc-fall-small-business-workshop-series-1125759
The first workshop on Oc. 6 at 5 p.m. is “North Country Farmer & Small Business Utilities Savings and Funding” sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank. This business after hours event will outline for farmers and business owners the available options for alternative energy products to offset the increased costs of utilities. Panelists include USDA, Eversource, CleanEnergyNH, CFDA, and more who will walk through options, as well as grants and loans for equipment purchases. The event is being held at Coos Brewing, 30 Bill Bromage Drive, Colebrook.
Due to the massive opportunity for New Hampshire’s tourism industry the workshop “2024 Eclipse Planning for Small Businesses & Town Officials” will be held in two locations. The first is on Oct, 27 at 5 p.m. at Tillotson Center for the Arts, 14 Carriage Street, Colebrook. The second is at the Rialto Theatre, 80 Main Street, Lancaster on Nov. 2, at 5 p.m.
Attendees of this workshop will learn what their businesses need to plan for the April 2024 solar eclipse and the resulting astrotourism in the North Country. This roundtable discussion will feature Amy Bassett, N.H. deputy director of travel & tourism development, Doug Arion, PhD, professor of physics &astronomy and founder-director of Mountain of Stars, and Rick Fienberg, PhD, senior contributing editor of “Sky & Telescope.”
The final fall workshop is “Artists Can Be Entrepreneurs!” held at Tillotson Center for the Arts, 14 Carriage Street, Colebrook, on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. This fun and inviting workshop aims to show talented artists wanting to start their own businesses the crucial ways to stand out and how to be financially solvent.
Go tocoosedc.orgto learn more information about grants, small business advising, business loans, educational seminars, and professional skills training. Follow on Facebook and Instagram @Coosedc or emailexecdirector@coosedc.org.
