Badger Realty announces changes at Berlin office

BERLIN — Brenda Leavitt, managing partner of Badger Realty, announced that Jeff Gagnon has joined Badger Realty as an agent at the firm’s Berlin office.
“We’re especially pleased to welcome Jeff, a Berlin native, to our team,” said Leavitt. “Having spent the past six years in real estate sales in the Berlin area, and with a B.A. in business administration, Jeff has a wealth of experience and knowledge that has enabled him to hit the ground running.”
Gagnon is excited about the opportunity to work at Badger Realty.
He said: “Badger has such a strong presence in the Berlin area. I’ve admired the firm’s community involvement, and all they do for Berlin and the surrounding area. Since coming to work here, I’ve found they have a great support team, and that we have everything we need to do the best possible job for buyers and sellers. While most of the transactions I’ve been involved with in the past have been residential real estate, I’m looking forward to getting involved in the trifecta of real estate–residential, commercial and land–and helping our community grow. I think one of the best feelings is when you’re at a closing and everyone–buyers and sellers–is excited and happy!”
Leavitt also announced that Janet Nickerson, an agent at the Berlin office since 2016, has earned her Maine real estate license.
“Since all our offices are so close to the Maine border, we feel to best serve our clients, it’s important to have agents licensed in both New Hampshire and Maine,” Leavitt said.
Nickerson acknowledged the benefit of having a real estate license in Maine as well as New Hampshire.
“The real estate market is incredibly busy, with many buyers coming from outside the area with a goal of living here and working remotely,” she said. “We’re able to offer them properties on both sides of the Maine-New Hampshire border–and that’s important since local inventory is low and many properties that come on the market are sold in one or two days.”
For more information or to reach Gagnon or Nickerson, call Badger Realty at (603) 752-6000 or go to badgerrealty.com. The office is located at 180 Main St. in Berlin.
