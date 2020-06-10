BERLIN — Berlin High seniors will hold their commencement and senior awards ceremony outdoors this Friday afternoon at Gaydo Field. Despite the changes forced by COVID-19, the Berlin High Class of 2020 can expect a graduation to remember under sunny skies in a spectacular location. School officials have worked to provide a graduation ceremony that reflects as close as possible a traditional Berlin graduation.
Graduates will march down the steps to the field and be seated in front of the stage. The valedictorian, salutatorian, and high honor students will be recognized. Valedictorian and Class President Matthew Landry will deliver his address and Class Vice President Brian Bourassa will also speak. School Board Chair Louise Valliere and Superintendent of Schools Julie King will hand out the diplomas with the names called by Dennis Carrier, recipient of the yearbook dedication.
One addition to commencement exercises this year is the presentation of senior academic awards and scholarships. Social distancing measures because of COVID-19 forced the school to combine awards day with graduation.
Attendance at graduation is restricted because of COVID-19, with each graduate given four tickets for family and friends. But the event will be live-streamed for free over the Northeast Sports Network at https://www.nsnsports.net starting at 3 p.m.
The school has made special Graduation 2020 face masks in the school colors that will be available on entrance to school property and guests and graduates will be required to wear them while on school property. Graduates can only remove their masks for speeches and for official pictures. Social distancing of six feet will also be maintained and hand sanitizer stations will be set up at all entrances. Families and graduates are asked to arrive in one vehicle and parking attendants will guide parking. All members in the vehicle will be required to hand in a signed health checklist.
