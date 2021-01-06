CONWAY — Rail fans and snow lovers got their wish last weekend during the Conway Scenic Railroad’s “Winter Steam” event, which featured the rollout of the steam-powered, 1921 vintage No. 7040 Dwight A. Smith for an excursion that ran from North Conway through Bartlett to Sawyer’s River and back Saturday morning.
“Everything went perfectly – on schedule with no problems. And the snow that fell overnight Friday into Saturday created some great conditions,” said CSRR Events and Marketing Director Brian Solomon.
“I want to salute our staff as everything went beautifully,” said Solomon. “When I walked back into the station Saturday, Dick Osterhout, our station manager, said congratulations on an ‘uneventful event,' which means that nothing bad happened.
"The train ran on schedule, and we were able to add two more photo stops to make it four stops and still maintain the schedule," Solomon said, adding that in the event business, "to be ‘uneventful’ is the best compliment you can get.”
Rail fans, most of them photographers, snapped shots along the route, with Conway Scenic Railroad co-founder Dwight A. Smith’s daughter Laurel Smith of Jackson among them.
She and others took photos at the Bartlett Village crossing and also at the bridge known as Second Iron over the Saco River just south and across the river from Bear Notch Ski Touring.
Photos show the iron horse chugging across the black girdered iron bridge, steam pouring out above the locomotive.
“We got over 67,000 hits on Facebook for one of the photos I posted,” Solomon noted Monday.
“There were a few cancellations due to the snow the night before but it was basically a full train,” he said.
He said the CSRR sent ahead a water train to transport 5,000 gallons of water for the steam locomotive’s boiler. For the trip up to Sawyer’s, No. 7470 pulled the train tender first. At Sawyer’s, the steam locomotive used the passing siding to run around the passenger excursion and enabled the tank car to pull alongside to replenish the tender with hoses and a pump.
Led by No. 7470, the train then headed back through the former railroading town of Bartlett and back to North Conway, with the total trip taking about five hours as scheduled.
The 7470 locomotive was brought back into service in June 2019. It had been dormant since the Massachusetts Bay Railroad Enthusiasts last held its “Steam in the Snow” at the Conway Scenic in January 2015, after which the CSRR took it out of commission for a federally required maintenance overhaul of its boiler that is now required every 15 years.
It had not been in service since a Massachusetts Bay Railroad Enthusiasts’ chartered “Steam in the Snow” Jan. 4, 2020. It came back into operation Dec. 26 and saw daily service during Christmas Week either to Bartlett or Conway, capping with the the “Winter Steam” event Jan. 2.
According to Solomon, Saturday's train also featured two diesel engines for backup should they be required. It also included coach car No. 6739 Mount Bemis, No. 6749 Mount Webster first-class car with tables and a pub; and the Dorthea Mae, Carroll P. Reed and Rhonda Lee (the Dorthea Mae and the Rhonda Lee are both Budd Vista Dome transcontinental luxury cars built in the 1950s).
CSRR owner David Swirk, who with wife Rhonda purchased the railroad from Russ and Dot Seybold in January 2018, manned the throttle in the cab of No. 7470, assisted by fireman/steam locomotive expert Brian Fanslau of Maine Locomotive & Machine Works, who had worked on the boiler's restoration a few years ago; and railroad master carpenter George Small’s grandson Jackson Small. A fireman trainee also was on board.
One of 14 steam locomotives still operating in New England, the 1921-built No. 7470 is one of seven in the region that are standard gauge. It was renamed after Smith in August 2019. Smith co-founded Conway Sceni, in August 1974, and the restored No. 7470 was its first engine.
“It is now going into hibernation for the rest of the winter," Solomon said.
"We will be using our diesel engines starting this weekend for our snow train, which will run weekends starting Jan. 9 with runs from North Conway to Attitash and back at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays through Feb. 28 as well as the Friday and Monday of Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, Jan. 15-18,and daily Feb. 13 through 28,” he said.
For more information, go to conwayscenic.com or call (603) 356-5251.
