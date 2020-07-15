Weathervane's Patchwork Players to open its season with “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical”

WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini, Associate Artistic Director Robert H. Fowler, and Intern Program Director Marisa Kirby announced the 2020 Patchwork Players will present "Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical," opening this Friday, July 17, at the Weathervane.
This historically inspired musical reminds us our individual differences make us awesome, not outcasts.
“I’m excited because it’s a show written and conceived by a creative team of color, and now is the perfect time for a show like Polkadots,” said Fowler. “It’s a show based on history, the Little Rock Nine, but not a history lesson. As a theater, and as artists, our mission remains to entertain, as well as, push the current narrative. Hopefully this show empowers the audience to feel comfortable having an open dialogue about people’s differences and embracing those differences, rather than being fearful of them.”
To help facilitate this open dialogue, Fowler will also host a Q & A with the cast this Friday at 7 p.m., on Weathervane’s YouTube channel. This livestream will also feature performances from Polkadots.
Polkadots focuses on 8-year-old Lily Polkadot who has just moved to the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces an almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers. From daily bullying to segregated drinking fountains, Lily’s quest seems hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her unique polkadot skin blooms into an unexpected pal-ship.
Lily Polkadot will be portrayed by Sunayna Smith, a rising senior at Ohio’s Kent State University and a member of the 2020 Weathervane Intern Program.
“Being able to tell this story has been very special for me,” said Smith. “Even though I grew up in an accepting environment, I have had people tell me that I am not important or that they don’t like me because I am different. But just like Lily’s motto is 'sticks and stones' I have adopted it myself, to make sure that I 'rise above keep this motto around, and wear your crown' I hope people will take away the simplicity of acceptance no matter the differences presented to them.”
Polkadots will play outside to socially distanced crowds at the Weathervane Friday, July 17 and Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m., as well as being livestreamed from the Weathervane Tuesday, July 21 and 28 at 11 a.m. It will also tour throughout the North Country to The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem and Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Colebrook. Performances at the Weathervane require reservations. Tickets range from $7.50 to $9.50. To learn more about additional dates and productions in the Patchwork season please visit weathervanetheatre.org.
