Weathervane Theatre to Present 'North Country Shakes: A Dream Within a Dream'

WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre is pleased to present its brand new initiative "North Country Shakes: A Dream Within a Dream" this June.
Presented on Weathervane’s outdoor stage, this free programming will play June 16, 20, 21, 22, and 24 at 7 p.m. as well as June 17 and 18 at 5 p.m. Rain dates for this outdoor event are June 25 at 7 p.m. and 26 at 5 p.m. "North Country Shakes" is made possible by a Challenge America Award from the National Endowment for the Arts.
"North Country Shakes" is an educational and artistic opportunity for students all throughout Coos County, and surrounding areas, to experience Shakespeare how it’s meant to be experienced — seen and not read. Helmed by Donoso, this new and original adaptation of Shakespeare’s works will bring audiences to the newly constructed Weathervane outdoor stage.
"A Dream Within A Dream" is a collection of Shakespeare’s most famous works including scenes from "The Tempest," "Romeo and Juliet," "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" and more. Inspired by the magic and surrealism that illuminate the world of these plays, "North Country Shakes" introduces audiences to the weird sisters, a mischievous sprite, quarreling lovers, and even Queen Mab — the fairie’s midwife. Movement and original soundscape drive the show creating a Shakespearean adventure like you’ve never seen before.
Representing a wide variety, the cast of North Country Shakes ranges from Broadway veterans to local school children and features Juliana Chimenti, Morgan Forest, Robert H. Fowler, Brooke Lavoie, Alexandria Reese, Ryan Rosenthal, Deb Stinehour, Kelly Strandemo, Violet Strevig, Freya Wheeler and Pyper Williams.
“For the last couple of seasons, we’ve not been able to have much community involvement in our programming due to the pandemic, but we couldn’t think of a better way to invite the community back than with "North Country Shakes: A Dream Within A Dream,” said Jorge Donoso, "North Country Shakes" creator and director. "The ensemble, comprised of mostly local talent, is ready to take on Shakespeare’s classics in a way you’ve never seen before and the talent is going to blow your mind!”
After a 20 year absence, Shakespeare found its way back onto the Weathervane mainstage in the midst of the pandemic to much acclaim and has found its way into Weathervane programming ever since.
“After the success of both "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" in 2020 and Shakespeare workshops offered to enrolled campers in 2021, we could not be more excited to bring "North Country Shakes" to life. Performances will feature the elements of lights, sound and music to fully experience Shakespeare’s works how they were meant to be experienced — seen and not heard, said Donoso.
A fully realized production, "North Country Shakes" includes an original soundscape composed by Ira Kramer. It also features designs by Rien Schlecht (costumes and set), Robert Salerno (sound), Scout Hough (lighting) and (LB) Amber Slater (props); assistant direction by Kelly Strandemo, stage management by Sophie Klokinis, production management by Rien Schlecht and technical direction by Scout Hough.
North Country Shakes is free and no reservations are required. Seating will start 30 minutes prior to the performance and it is recommended patrons bring their own blankets/chairs. Chairs are available upon request and on a first come, first served basis. Should a show be canceled due to rain it will be announced on Weathervane’s social media platforms.
Weathervane’s 57th season opened Wednesday and runs through Oct. 9. Season productions include "Million Dollar Quartet," "Eurydice," "The Marvelous Wonderettes," "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "A Class Act," "Intimate Apparel" and "A Chorus Line." Single tickets are currently on sale at weathervanenh.org, by phone at (603) 837-9322, or by visiting the Weathervane box office at 389 Lancaster Road in Whitefield. Call the box office for hours of operation.
