WHITE FIELD — Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini, Associate Artistic Director Robert H Fowler and Resident Music Director Colin Keating have announced auditions for local youth performers for roles in the 2021 summer and fall seasons.
Roles available include Young Lola and Young Charlie in "Kinky Boots," Puggsley in "The Addams Family," and Theo in "Pippin."
Auditions will take place at the Grange Rehearsal Hall, 29 Maple St. Whitefield on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to noon. All young performers aged seven and up are welcome to audition. Performers are welcome to sing a brief song of their own choice or go to weathervanenh.org for an accompaniment track and song to learn for the audition. Email info@weathervanenh.org or call (603) 837-9010 for more information.
