WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and Intern Program Director Marisa Kirby are proud to announce the 2021 Patchwork Players Season: Born to Entertain — Broadway Bound, Cinderella, The Good, The Bad, and the Cool, Halloween Mystery Show, and Best of Patchwork 2021.
After the success of last year’s Patchwork season, this year’s 31st season has been extended to run June 25 through Sept. 3 at the Weathervane and is available to tour the North Country starting June 23.
Due to COVID-19, two new initiatives were introduced with the Patchwork Players season last year and will continue again in 2021:
• Picnic with Patchwork: Fridays at 11 a.m., outside the Weathervane Theatre.
Bring a blanket and a snack and enjoy a great show for the whole family (even the family dog!), all while still being able to maintain social distancing and other safety regulations.
• Livestream with Patchwork: Tuesdays at 11 a.m.
The Weathervane comes to you. Now anyone from anywhere can enjoy these entertaining family-oriented live theatre performances as the Patchwork Players productions are live streamed to wherever you are.
• Broadway Bound - Born to Entertain is a show celebrating kids in the theatre featuring Broadway’s best songs made famous by children from such hit musicals as "Annie" and "The Lion King."
• Cinderella is the classic fairytale story of the young woman mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters, who, with the help of an eccentric fairy godmother, finds out dreams really do come true.
• The Good, the Bad, and the Cool, Join the Good Egg, the Bad Seed and the Cool Bean as they journey on a pop-infused Broadway musical adventure learning universal lessons in empathy, character development, and the empowerment to change.
• Halloween Mystery Show. Gather ‘round the campfire and think of your favorite North Country ghost stories as you, the audience, get to vote on the title of this spooky and not so-spooky musical mystery quest. Follow the Patchwork Players on Facebook (/WVPatchwork) to vote.
• The Best of Patchwork 2021 will include the company’s favorite moments and songs from all the Patchwork shows in one stellar production.
Featuring the members of the Weathervane’s highly competitive Intern Program, these productions will also play on the road at venues to be announced at a later date.
If you or your organization would like to book a Patchwork Players performance, contact Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini at ethan@weathervanenh.org. All Patchwork performances will be performed utilizing COVID-19 “best practices” policies.
Tickets for Patchwork performances will be on sale in late June. Tickets range from $7.50-$9.50. Livestream packages are available. Single tickets for Weathervane’s Mainstage season to go on sale Monday, May 10. For more information call (603) 837-9322 or email boxoffice@weathervanenh.org. Additional information will be available on the website, weathervannh.org.
