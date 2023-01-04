Front row (seated), from left: David Singer and Thomas Frew. Back row, from left: Laura Jackson, James Akerman, Bonnie Akerman, Hailey Akerman, Kathy Trumbull, Judy Calhoun and Nathan Wells. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — At their December board meeting, TreeCity Arts received a $5,000 donation from the Lillian A. Luksis Charitable Giving Fund. Presenting the check and representing the fund were James and Bonnie Akerman and their daughter Hailey.
In presenting the grant, the Akerman family said, “We chose your organization because you provide support for the community and the arts.”
In response, Laura Jackson, president of TreeCity Arts said, “This generous donation will enable us to provide scholarships for workshops and offer art activities to those who may not have the means to participate.”
The non-profit, grassroots TreeCity Arts was formed to enrich and enhance the community by promoting public involvement in the arts.
The organization encourages diverse artistic expression while connecting artists, crafters, makers, writers, poets and musicians, gathering from the entire North Country Region of New Hampshire, including Western Maine and Northeast Vermont.
The gallery is located at 112 Pleasant St. in Berlin. For more information go to TreeCityArts.org, or TreeCityArts on Faceboook.
Dr. Luksis was a pioneer in the medical field in Massachusetts, and as a woman in the early 1900s, was one the first female radiologists, worked as a professor and moonlighted as a medical examiner. Luksis was a philanthropist and spent her free time volunteering and supporting numerous charitable organizations. She loved painting, needlework and crafting, often spending endless hours in her art studio. When she passed, her legacy did not end. She planned ahead and created a fund that is used to provide mini-grants to non-profit organizations that resonate with her beliefs.
