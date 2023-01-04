TreeCity Arts

Front row (seated), from left: David Singer and Thomas Frew. Back row, from left: Laura Jackson, James Akerman, Bonnie Akerman, Hailey Akerman, Kathy  Trumbull, Judy Calhoun and Nathan Wells. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — At their December board meeting, TreeCity Arts received a $5,000 donation from the Lillian A. Luksis Charitable Giving Fund. Presenting the check and representing the fund were James and Bonnie Akerman and their daughter Hailey.

In presenting the grant, the Akerman family said, “We chose your organization because you provide support for the community and the arts.”

