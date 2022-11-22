PLYMOUTH — The Museum of the White Mountains’ at Plymouth State University presents, “Field Station: Art-Science in the White Mountains.” This new exhibit brings together works by all the artists who have had residencies at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in Woodstock.

“Hubbard Brook has long been a site of collaborative research for scientists,” said Museum of the White Mountains Director Meghan Doherty, Ph.D. “More recently, Hubbard Brook scientists have encouraged artists to join their ongoing conversations. The artists in the exhibition have all spent time in the forest and with the scientists. While the form of their work varies, all of it results from immersion within the ecosystems of the forest and conversations with the research community.” 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.