CONWAY — On Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, the Mount Washington Valley Fall Craft Fair will be held in Schouler Park, located at 1 Norcross Circle, Rt. 16, North Conway, in front of Conway Scenic Railroad.
The fair will open at 10 a.m. both days and close at 5 p.m. on Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Over 90 exhibitors will be there as well as food booths and live music.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, the Leaf Peeper's Craft Fair will be held at the North Conway Community Center, located at 78 Norcross Circle, Route 16, North Conway, near the Conway Scenic Railroad. The fair will open Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. There will be more than 80 exhibitors along with food vendors.
Masks and social distancing are required at both events.
Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. The fairs will take place rain or shine under canopies, and are free of charge.
For more information on either fair, contact Joyce at (603) 528-4014.
