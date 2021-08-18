COLEBROOK — A photography exhibit is coming soon to the Tillotson Center that will display portraits and stories about immigrants in New Hampshire. Exhibit materials are drawn from a recent publication, Finding Home: Portraits and Memories of Immigrants, by New Hampshire photographer Becky Field. Her book, published last year by Peter E. Randall Publisher, Portsmouth, is a collection of photographs and stories of forty immigrant families in New Hampshire.
The multimedia exhibit will include photography, texts, and audio recordings that address cultural, ethnic and religious diversity in the Granite State.
An opening reception at the Tillotson Center will feature a presentation by Field about her experiences photographing the people, as well as comments by some of the immigrants about the journey to find a new home. There will be music and light refreshments provided by the Polish Princess Bakery.
The exhibit shows the remarkable journeys of immigrants, as well as the values of photography and story telling for illustrating social issues. The exhibit serves to build appreciation of cultural diversity and stimulate public discussions about immigration policies and refugee resettlement.
“Immigrants find home in New Hampshire for many reasons,” said Field. “For example, a Nepali couple with graduate degrees from India in classical South Asian music came seeking opportunities to share their music with New Hampshire audiences.”
She added that other immigrants in the project include a young Congolese man who fled his country with no English, but quickly demonstrated his exceptional artistic skills and now studies art at New England College. A woman from Poland fell in love with an American, and with her grandmother’s bread recipes, opened a thriving bakery in Lancaster, the Polish Princess Bakery.
This exhibit is sponsored in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. The University of New Hampshire Library received the grant to support two exhibits of Field’s work, the first exhibit at the Tillotson Center and the second at the University of New Hampshire Library in October.
The exhibit at the Tillotson Center will be on display from Aug. 27–Sept. 30, with an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 27 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Information about Field’s photography project on cultural diversity can be found at DifferentRootsNH.com. More on the Tillotson Center can be found at TillotsonCenter.org.
