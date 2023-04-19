Ryan Orlando and Christine Thompson in M&D Playhouse's production of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” which opened Thursday, April 13, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Frank Thompson, Christine Thompson and Ryan Orlando in M&D Playhouse's production of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” which opened Thursday, April 13, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Cosette Brochu and Christine Thompson in M&D Playhouse's production of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” which opened Thursday, April 13, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — Following last year’s production of “Marie Antoinette,” M&D Playhouse is returning to 18th century France with “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” which opened Thursday, April 13, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse, with performances Thursday through Sunday for the next two weeks.
Set during the decade before the French revolution, the sexually charged play by Christopher Hampton, adapted from the 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, centers around characters who exist in extreme wealth and privilege and weave webs of deceit.
Former lovers Marquise de Merteuil (Christine Thompson) and Vicomte de Valmont (Ryan Orlando) have nothing better to do than manipulate those around them for their own sick pleasure. Valmont’s latest conquest is Madame de Tourvel (Mackenzie Hester), a virtuous married woman who, if he can woo, would be his greatest victory.
Merteuil’s game is a more cruel one. She wants revenge against a past lover who spurned her. He is set to marry the pure and innocent Cecille (Cosette Brochu), who is 15 and straight out of a convent. Merteuil wants Valmont to seduce and corrupt the young girl. Valmont refuses at first, but when he discovers that Cecille’s mother (Kaitlyn Marshall) had warned Tourvel of his past sexual conquests, he wants to seek his own revenge.
Cecille is in love with the equally naive Chevalier Danceny (Frank Thompson). Valmont and Merteuil conspire to keep the young lovers apart while encouraging Cecille to embrace debauchery.
This story has been adapted several times, most notably “Dangerous Liaisons,” the 1989 film version of Hampton’s play starring John Malkovich, Glenn Close, Michelle Pfeiffer and Uma Thurman, and “Cruel Intentions,” the 1999 modern day update set in the world of privileged teens.
Director Stacy Sand successfully navigates this, at times, unpleasant material and has gotten compelling performances from her cast.
Orlando makes it clear Valmont takes joy in his work. He’s a charmer and charms the audience, too. We don’t approve of his actions, but he’s just so charismatic doing them. He brings an ever so slightly over-the-top flair to his line readings that will take an ordinary line like, “It was my pleasure,” and transform it into something sublime.
In scenes where he’s manipulating people, he will turn to the audience, where we can see him grinning about how clever he thinks he is. This makes us complicit in his actions and, to a point, we embrace his devious ways. I say to a point because there’s a scene with Cecile that is hard to come back from.
Christine Thompson's performance is colder and more calculated. She doesn’t take the same glee in treating people like pawns on a chess board. Valmont plays with people’s lives because his wealth and privilege allows him to do so. It’s a fun game to play and nothing more.
Merteuil does it out of, what she believes, is necessity. For years, she was told her job as a woman was to be seen and not heard, so she quietly observed. She saw how the world worked and refused to play by its rules. Her games of deception are not just revenge against those who may have slighted her, but of a society that was stacked against her from the beginning.
We could almost sympathize with Merteuil if it wasn’t for her complete disregard for human life. Even Valmont shows some remorse for his action. The dichotomy of the two performances is a fascinating one. Orlando and Thompson have an intriguing chemistry. They love hating each other and hate loving each other.
The rest of the cast is strong as well. Hester does a nice job showing Tourvel slowly falling under Valmont’s spell. She goes from reserved to curious, to giving into her desires to full blown love. Her inevitable heartache is wrenching.
Brochu is good at playing the dimly naive Cecille. Her fear and reluctance toward temptation gives way to genuine enthusiasm. But her performance does elicit sympathy as she trusts that Valmont and Merteuil’s intentions are pure.
Oddly, Brochu is the only actor to use a French accent. It is distracting as the rest of the cast is using a posh, vaguely English aristocratic accent.
Like Brochu, Frank Thompson plays the part of the easily manipulated innocent well. He gets to have a well-staged duel with Orlando. M&D hired professional fight choreographer J.T. Turner to make sure the sword play looked authentic while also being safe.
As one of Valmont’s cohorts who gathers him intel, Zach Poster has a couple strong scenes, as do Marshall and Barbara Plonski as Valmont’s aunt.
The costume design by Patricia Hibbert and the cast’s makeup is on point and effectively evoke the era. Everyone, even Alicia Tirey and Charles Scott who have wordless roles, look fantastic.
Deborah Jasien’s simple set design is enhanced by the lighting by Christopher Bellis and the use of video projection by Mark Sickler that creates the appearance of gardens.
The show does feel a bit long in places but the pacing will likely improve as the cast becomes more comfortable.
For more information or tickets, go to mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
