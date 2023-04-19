4-13-2023 M&D Les Liaisons Dangereuses-Mackenzie and Ryan

Mackenzie Hester and Ryan Orlando in M&D Playhouse's production of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” which opened Thursday, April 13, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — Following last year’s production of “Marie Antoinette,” M&D Playhouse is returning to 18th century France with “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” which opened Thursday, April 13, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse, with performances Thursday through Sunday for the next two weeks.

Set during the decade before the French revolution, the sexually charged play by Christopher Hampton, adapted from the 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, centers around characters who exist in extreme wealth and privilege and weave webs of deceit.

Alec Kerr, The Conway Daily Sun's theater critic, sits down with some of the cast and director of M&D Playhouse's production of “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” by Christopher Hampton, adapted from the 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. Stacy Sands is the director and Ryan Orlando and Christine Thompson star as Vicomte de Valmont and Marquise de Merteuil. Performances are Thursday April 20 through Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, at 3:30 p.m.
From left: Frank Thompson, Christine Thompson and Ryan Orlando in M&D Playhouse's production of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” which opened Thursday, April 13, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Cosette Brochu and Ryan Orlando in M&D Playhouse's production of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” which opened Thursday, April 13, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Ryan Orlando and Christine Thompson in M&D Playhouse's production of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” which opened Thursday, April 13, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Cosette Brochu and Christine Thompson in M&D Playhouse's production of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” which opened Thursday, April 13, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

