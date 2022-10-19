JACKSON — Theyyyyy’rrre ba-aack!
Just when you thought it was safe to go back outside to the pumpkin patch to take advantage of the splendid fall weather, or to look at the full harvest moon this weekend, the Return of the Pumpkin People is taking over the valley, Oct. 1-31.
Presented for the 38th year by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s display features 63 creative entries set up in front of businesses and homes from Jackson to Bartlett, Glen, Intervale, North Conway, Redstone and Conway.
“The excitement has been unbelievable,” noted Kathleen Flammia, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re seeing people from all over the world come to see the displays — it’s really great to have our Canadian and European friends back, some of whom are repeat customers, including a returning visitor from Germany," Flammia said.
She said she has one box left of 600 maps/ballots, on which people can vote for their “People’s Choice.”
“We printed 20,000, per usual, so that gives you an idea of the demand. And, of course, people have been downloading them off of our website as well,” said Flammia.
Patrons can vote through the end of the month, but the Judges’ Choices are to be announced/posted on the website this weekend.
Media attention is always strong, both locally and statewide, with some national coverage expected as well, according to Flammia.
“We’ve already had WMUR-TV 9 come, along with Boston.com, and there’s a film crew coming in from "Chuck’s Big Adventure" of WTHR-TV of Indianapolis this coming week,” she said.
There’s never one theme for each year’s display, but there are often a few entries that echo one another, and this year is no exception, as there are a few ”Three Little Pigs” — at Jackson’s S'kimos Club and at Home Depot in North Conway.
There are also several “Peanuts Waiting for the Great Pumpkin” entries — but otherwise, there is a vast array of individual creative subjects, ranging from Cathedral Ledge Distillery’s pumpkin tail-wagging dog Belle to the Shannon Door Pub’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Kids, to J-Town Deli’s Pumpkin Elton John (with music) and Conway Eye Care’s “I Was Framed” jail cell display.
The “Most Topical” nomination has to go to Flossie’s General Store and Emporium, which is right next to the beloved but oft-battered Jackson Covered Bridge.
It shows not Smoky Bear but Ellis the Bear — named after the nearby Ellis River that passes under the bridge, warning, “Only You Can Prevent Bridge Collisions/Accidents.”
It adds: “Remember: 9’ 2” Clearance; 3 Ton Weight Limit (6,000 lbs.) Passenger Cars Only! Please Pay Attention!”
“We get so tired of seeing people try and drive their camper vehicles and trucks through the bridge. We’re out there every day, telling people NOT to drive through in their big vehicles,” said Michele Pratt, co-owner with husband Kevin Pratt of Flossie's.
“We had a camper just inch through yesterday. We try and be nice when we tell them not to try and drive through the bridge, but some don't believe us so we tell them we're going to call the police," she added.
"We do it in the spirit of what (the late former Jackson town clerk) Flossie Gile and her neighbor Charlotte Haskell would want, as I am told that they were official guardians of the bridge when they lived here by the bridge,” she noted.
She said the display was created by herself and her husband with the help of shop employee Kathy Howard.
The 1876-built “Honeymoon Bridge” bridge has been hit several times in the past few years, including in a hit-and-run Sept. 25. Prior to that, the last time was in June when a truck driver tried to cross it in a full-size freightliner semi-truck (minus the box), causing substantial damage.
Speaking of the police, Flammia said it is nice to have for the first-time entries from both the Jackson and Conway PDs.
“That’s really good to see," said Flammia.
Another topical display is at the Eagle Mountain House up on Carter Notch Road in Jackson, which shows a "Help Wanted" sign and a skeleton crew (literally) putting up a house — illustrative of the labor shortage, especially during this busy foliage season.
The highlight of this year’s monthlong display will be the “All Things Pumpkin Festival,” set for Oct. 22-23.
The New England Invitational Pumpkin Carving Competition takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. when each team will have to have eight pumpkins carved and ready for display.
First place receives a $300 purse and the title of New England’s Premiere Pumpkin Carvers. Prizes are awarded for second and third place as well.
Immediately following the judging, winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. The pumpkins will remain lighted for viewing throughout the early evening. On Sunday, Oct. 24, starting at 10 a.m., the incredible carved pumpkins will be on sale.
Throughout the day there will be lots of activities for kids, moms and dads. And the “All Things Pumpkin Tour” will be running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
“Local businesses throughout the area will have special tastings and pumpkin fun running throughout the end of the month. We have much more than just the beautifully colored leaves for you to enjoy,” noted Flammia.
Request a brochure by emailing info@jacksonnh.com or go to jacksonnh.com.
Also offering its own “Return of the Pumpkin People” display for the third year is the Fryeburg Business Association (find details on the FBA’s Facebook page).
This year’s theme is “Find It In Fryeburg.” Judging is to take place by Oct. 17, and displays are to be taken down Oct. 31. Prizes will be awarded for creativity and presentation. To register and find out more, email fba@fryeburgbusiness.com.
