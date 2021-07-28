GORHAM — The first event held at the Gorham Medallion Opera House re-opening, a show by Bob Marley, the popular Maine comedian, was sold out. The next scheduled event for Thursday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. is a bit different.
"Piano Pastiche" is “polished piano pieces” by students from the Davis Hill studio in South Conway. Ellen Schwindt, who teaches piano and violin from her studio on Davis Hill, said that she has six performers who will perform in Thursday night’s concert.
“Four of whom are under 15,” she said. “We also have an honorary teenager, an 81-year-old that will play the violin.
“We picked the Medallion because it is farther away but not too far away. The students have reached the next step in their performance life where they will perform for a general audience and not just their parents, grandparents and aunts. “
Schwindt also picked the Medallion as she performed here when the theater first opened after renovations and knew the hall and its piano.
“We know we will have a receptive audience in Gorham and the theater committee has been so easy to work with,” she said. “The students will play various pieces, one is a piece based on music from the video game Zelda, which was learned by a student on her own. Another is from a Japanese folk song called “Silver Clouds” other pieces scheduled are Mozart, Schubert and some modern twentieth-century classical and American jazz.
"The concert is free, but donations will be accepted for the continued improvement and maintenance of the Medallion.”
Town manager Denise Vallee said, “There are more shows coming up for August. Aug. 14 will be the Steve Kelly Cherry Cherry band, a nationally known Neil Diamond tribute band there will be two shows, one at 2 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Tickets will be $20 for that. Then on Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. will be the Patchwork Players, a children’s theater group from the Weathervane Theatre. Tickets will be $6. On Aug. 27, Peppino D’Augustino will perform at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. And on Sept. 24, the Heather Pierson Trio will return.”
The Medallion Opera House is in the Gorham Town Hall with the main entrance on Railroad Street. The theater is American Disabilities Act accessible and is air-conditioned.
