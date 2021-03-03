CONCORD — From Friday, March 5, through Sunday, March 7, riders from throughout New England, as well as many others, will have the opportunity to explore the over 7,000 miles of picturesque trails that New Hampshire has to offer snowmobilers.
During the three-day Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend, sleds legally registered to ride in other states and provinces will be able to operate on New Hampshire’s trails.
All New Hampshire laws and regulations regarding the operation of snowmobiles will be enforced, including speed limits, carrying signed landowner permission letters, compliant exhaust systems relative to noise and decibel levels, and youth operation standards.
“This weekend is one of the highlights of the winter for many resident and non-resident riders,” said state Fish and Game Capt. Michael Eastman, who coordinates snowmobile and off-highway recreational vehicle enforcement, registration and safety education for the department’s Law Enforcement Division.
“It’s a great opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore some of the most beautiful parts of the state that can be most easily accessed by snowmobile in the winter,” Eastman said.
Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend happens annually each March.
Maine also is having Free Snowmobile Weekend on March 5-7. During this weekend, a nonresident (from another state or province) may operate a snowmobile in Maine (no reciprocity necessary) so long as he/she has a valid registration from another state or province.
To operate a snowmobile or OHRV in New Hampshire unaccompanied, any person age 14 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class.
With recent changes to the state laws, all online classes will cover a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety and the rules that apply to all trail riders. Additionally, all children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult when operating a snowmobile or OHRV, unless they are on property belonging to their parents, grandparents or guardians.
To register for an online safety class, go to wildnh.com/ohrv/education.html.
For information on snowmobiling, including rules and regulations in New Hampshire, go to ride.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.