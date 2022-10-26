SUGAR HILL — On the heels of their popular summer season in the White Mountains, with programs and performers drawing increasingly larger audiences of both long-time music aficionados and first time concertgoers, the North Country Chamber Players will officially kick off their 45th season with a pair of fall concerts, "Autumn Winds," on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the historic Sugar Hill Meeting House, and on Sunday, Nov. 13, in the spectacular ballroom of Whitefield’s Mountain View Grand Resort. Both programs will begin at 4 p.m. Described by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts as “one of the outstanding cultural resources in the state of New Hampshire,” the Chamber Players have also been lauded by a critic from the Boston Musical Intelligencer as, “a sophisticated group of experienced, passionate, focused, and obviously talented musicians.”

