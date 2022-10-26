SUGAR HILL — On the heels of their popular summer season in the White Mountains, with programs and performers drawing increasingly larger audiences of both long-time music aficionados and first time concertgoers, the North Country Chamber Players will officially kick off their 45th season with a pair of fall concerts, "Autumn Winds," on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the historic Sugar Hill Meeting House, and on Sunday, Nov. 13, in the spectacular ballroom of Whitefield’s Mountain View Grand Resort. Both programs will begin at 4 p.m. Described by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts as “one of the outstanding cultural resources in the state of New Hampshire,” the Chamber Players have also been lauded by a critic from the Boston Musical Intelligencer as, “a sophisticated group of experienced, passionate, focused, and obviously talented musicians.”
The performers
Long-time chamber player pianist Bernard Rose will be joined by four world-class wind players, including chamber player favorites, oboist Kemp Jernigan and hornist, Bernhard Scully, as well as guest clarinetist, Todd Palmer and bassoonist, Alexander Davis. Palmer is a three-time Grammy Award nominee who has appeared as a soloist with orchestras in Houston, Atlanta, St. Paul, Cincinnati, Montréal, and BBC Scotland, while Davis has been singled out by critics for his “poise and elan,” is the founder and artistic director of Harlem’s Sugar Hill Salon, and has performed with the Detroit Symphony, Orpheus, The Knights, and the American Composer’s Orchestra, among others.
The program
The program will begin with Bach’s "Prelude" and "Fugue in C sharp minor" and will conclude with one of Mozart’s greatest masterpieces, his "Quintet for piano and winds in E flat," a composition Mozart himself called “the best work I have ever written.” The concert will also include Heinrich Herzogenberg’s "Trio for piano, oboe and horn," noted for its sparking interplay, intimate feel and charming, neoclassical character, and Henri Tomasi’s "Concerto Champetre for oboe, clarinet and
bassoon," a joyous, neo-baroque work that features melodic warmth and vibrant woodwind colors.
“Pay-What-You-Wish”
Based on the overwhelming positive response to their free outdoor summer events, the North Country Chamber Players will adopt a new ‘Pay-What-You-Wish’ ticket pricing for these concerts. As the colder months are upon us, seating is limited, so attendees are asked to make free on-line reservations. The recommended ticket price is $25, payable at the door, but there is no minimum ticket fee required for entry.
