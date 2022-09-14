LINCOLN — Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Scotland at the 47th NH Highland Games & Festival, Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. Presented by NHSCOT, this annual three-day celebration is one of the largest Scottish cultural events in the Northeast.

“After two years of modified games, we are very excited to be back to our regular format and welcome visitors, competitors and vendors as well as many of our international friends,” said Terri Wiltse, executive director of NHSCOT. 

