LINCOLN — Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Scotland at the 47thNH Highland Games & Festival, Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. Presented by NHSCOT, this annual three-day celebration is one of the largest Scottish cultural events in the Northeast.
“After two years of modified games, we are very excited to be back to our regular format and welcome visitors, competitors and vendors as well as many of our international friends,” said Terri Wiltse, executive director of NHSCOT.
Competitive events for dancers, athletes, musicians and sheepdogs and their handlers are a key part of the games. On Friday, sheepdogs, guided by their handlers, are judged on their ability to guide a pack of sheep through obstacles in the fastest time.
On Saturday and Sunday, heavy athletics take over the field with the caber toss, hammer throw, weight over bar and stone carry. Music and dance competitions will also be taking place throughout the weekend. Go tonhscot.orgfor the full schedule.
In addition to the dance and music competitions, attendees can enjoy live performances from celtic-style rock bands and the traditional sounds of the harp and fiddle. This year will also see the return of massed bands when more than two dozen pipe-and-drum bands will perform together.
The event will host a clan village, home to over 60 Scottish clans and a vendor village where tartan apparel, traditional sweets, bagpiping supplies, and various other Celtic items are available for purchase.
If you desire to immerse yourself further in Scottish culture, there will be demonstrations and educational opportunities for all ages as well as ticketed evening events including the Tartan Dinner & Ball, numerous concerts, and beer and whisky tastings.
Tickets are available online atnhscot.organd advance purchase is recommended. Ticket prices are $30 for Friday, $55 for Saturday, $30 for Sunday, and $90 for three-day weekend admission. Tickets for children ages 6 to 14 are $5 for daily admission and $10 for three-day weekend admission. Children 5 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Attendees have access to festival grounds from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
