Next week's French film will be shown at the Medallion Opera House

GORHAM — The Gorham High School Société Honoraire de Français is putting on a series of French-language films. Next week, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, the film, "Intouchables," will be shown at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham. The film begins at 7 p.m. All films are shown in French with English subtitles.
The story is a buddy comedy drama of the friendship between two men. Phiippe, a wealthy quadriplegic who owns a luxurious “hotel particulear” and his live-in caregiver, Driss. The plot of the film is inspired by a true story of Phillippe Pozzo di Borgo and his French-Moroccan caregiver Abdel Sellou. It is rated for ages sixteen and older.
Entrance is free but donations will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.