GNWCA Christmas concert by the Coig

A previous Great North Woods Center for the Arts Christmas concert by the band Coig.(COURTESY PHOTO)

COLUMBIA — A Maritimes Christmas concert returns to the North Country on Sunday, Dec. 4, with the Cape Breton band Coig, featuring holiday music, stories and traditions of the Cape Breton region of Nova Scotia.

This popular annual concert is hosted by the Great North Woods Center for the Arts at the Art Center in Columbia, starting at 7 p.m. “We are excited to see the return of one of our favorite Canadian group of musicians returning to our facility,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “And this year, they will be joined by Margie Beaton, one of east coast Canada’s greatest fiddlers.”

