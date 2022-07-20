North Country Arts Center IMPACT (Imagination & Music — Professional Artistry in Children’s Theater) cast members perform “Lost in Wonderland” July 14 at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham. The group’s next performance is today at 1:30 p.m. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
GORHAM — The Gorham Public Library 35 Railroad St. is sponsoring a series of Children’s plays to be held Thursdays at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham 20 Park St., across from the library.
The plays will be held on Thursdays beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The plays will be held July 21, 28 and Aug. 11.
The plays are presented by “IMPACT, Imagination & Music-Professional Artistry in Children’s Theater,” a traveling theater group based at the North Country Center for the Arts in Lincoln.
Shannon Buteau, Gorham library director said, “Bringing this troupe here was only possible because of the grants we received from the N.H. Charitable Foundation and Walmart.”
The plays are based on well-known children’s stories.
On July 14, the IMPACT players presented “Lost in Wonderland” based on Alice in Wonderland. They will present “Neverland,” based on the adventures of Peter Pan on July 21, then “Little red Riding Hood” on July 28 and will finish off with “Jack and the Beanstalk” on Aug. 11.
The players are Devin Butera of New York City; Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan of Queens, N.Y.; Hannah McGrath of New York City; Katie Morris a student at the Hartt School in West Hartford, Conn.; Sky Rolnick a student at the State University of New York and Erica Renee Werner who has returned for her third season at the North Country Center for the Arts.
