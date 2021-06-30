GORHAM — Gorham's annual 4th of July celebration is back.
This celebration is considered New Hampshire's oldest and largest Independence Day celebration.
Events on the Gorham Common will begin with the Farmer’s Market on Thursday, July 1, at 3 p.m., and the Midway will open at 5 p.m. and continue through Friday and Saturday, at the same time.
The Presidential OHRV Club is hosting their Patriotic ATV Photo Scavenger Hunt on Friday, July 2.
Registration is 8 a.m.-noon, at 299 Main St. in Gorham. The cost is $10 per entry.
Once registered, participants will be given an American flag. The goal is to figure out the scavenger hunt locations and take a photo with the flag in each location. You must have a camera or cell phone with a camera to participate.
Saturday is the day for parades and fireworks, with the main parade beginning at 2 p.m. and the fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m.
For a detailed listing of events, go to the town’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Gorham4thOfJulyCelebration.
