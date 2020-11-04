STEWARTSTOWN — Despite all-out efforts by the North Country Chamber of Commerce, the 2021 GoNorth Snofest, scheduled for March 5-6, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce along with the personnel from the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, Division of Parks & Recreation announced that they believe holding the event would not be in the best interest of the community.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce supported the decision to safeguard the health of the town and surrounding communities, while recognizing the fiscal role and economic impact that the Snofest event plays in funding local clubs, local businesses and the snowmobile manufacturers makes canceling the event difficult.
“This event truly represents a celebration of winter in the North Country and with the current COVID guidelines in place, the committee feels that we are not able to produce the experiences that snowmobilers are looking for,” said Event Coordinator Gail Hanson. “An event of this size and scope is not possible without the generous support of our sponsors as well as countless volunteers.”
The North Country Chamber of Commerce is planning for a return in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.