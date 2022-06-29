Local rock band GT will be performing hits from the 1970s to today on Sunday, July 3, at the Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin, across from the Berlin Marketplace from 6-10-p.m. Everybody is invited to enjoy a free evening of music at the Gazebo for the holiday weekend.
