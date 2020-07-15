BERLIN — The Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that the Service Credit Union is once again sponsoring free Music in the Park. The series will take place at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park on Riverside Drive in Berlin. The outdoor venue provides an opportunity for concert goers to space at their own discretion. Folding chairs are suggested, and there will concession stands offering food and beverages for sale.
All concerts start at 6 p.m. and are finished by 8 p.m. The next show is on Thursday, July 23 and features Riley Parkhurst. Thursday, Aug. 6 features Tim Dion, and Thursday, Aug. 20 will feature Randy Messineo.
After so much time stuck at home, this is an opportunity to gather outdoors and, with social distancing, safely visit with friends.
