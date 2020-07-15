BERLIN — The fifth annual National Bridal Sale Event takes place July 18 to 25. Nearly 900 independent, locally-owned bridal retailers including top bridal salons in the United States will participate in this event meant to offer brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests an opportunity for substantial savings. National Bridal Sale Day has become an annual tradition for the bridal industry similar to a Black Friday or Small Business Saturday for other retail stores. It is recognized by Chase’s Calendar of Events and scheduled annually on the third Saturday in July.
By logging on to the site, NationalBridalSaleEvent.com, brides can view a guide to successful shopping for a wedding gown as well as changing features such as the bridal-shop-of-the-month, that brides will find useful. Brides can also download a coupon good toward wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown cleaning and preservation at a nearby Certified Wedding Gown Specialist. Brides can also visit a sister site comefindyouryes.com/ to learn how to choose the perfect gown and why a full-service bridal shop is the best place to shop.
Betty Dee Fashions on Main Street in Berlin is the local shop participating in this event. To schedule an appointment call (603) 752-5141, Tuesday through Saturday.
