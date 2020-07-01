GORHAM -- “Fiddle Night Live,” concert will take place on the Town Common in Gorham, on Friday, July 10th at 7 p.m., with a rain date of Saturday, July 11th. The band Fleur de Lis, featuring Paul Cormier, Jeanine Loubier and Anna Sysko, will be performing a variety of fiddle tunes to delight the audience. This outdoor venue provides an opportunity for safe physical distancing of six feet. Folding chairs or blankets are suggested. Monetary donations of one's choice will be greatly appreciated. All proceeds will be used to support Coos Cycling Club Children’s Programs. I you have any questions please email runforyou1@gmail.
