Dinner on the bridge is back

BERLIN — St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts will again be hosting the dinner on the bridge on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Catered by Roland Riendeau and his team from Jericho Deli, this fundraising dinner promises to awaken all of your senses as you taste a delicious meal, get a terrific view of the river and hear the sounds of talented local musician, Tim Dion.
The event will begin at 1:30 p.m., with the dinner being served at 2 p.m. The rain or shine dinner will offer Roland’s rendition of chicken cordon bleu, with potato, vegetables and a sweet treat. A vegetarian option and cash beverages will be available.
Advanced tickets are on sale until Sept. 4 at the arts center office or at Northwoods Casino. The cost is $50 per person. Seating is limited, so organizers recommend people get tickets early. The office is currently open half time, typically weekdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., but it’s a good idea to call (603) 752-1028 in advance. Northwoods Casino opens at 4 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays.
If you are unable to attend the dinner but would like to contribute to the arts center or this fundraising event, you can mail a check directly to St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts, 155 Emery St., Berlin.
The bridge will be closed to all other public traffic between 1-4 p.m. on the day of the dinner.
For more information about this event and upcoming performances, to purchase tickets or to make a donation to arts center's annual or capital improvement funds, call the arts center at (603) 752-1028 or go to stkieranarts.org.
