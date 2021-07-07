Deadline is fast approaching to reserve a spot at 2021 Moose Festival

COLEBROOK — On Aug. 27 and 28, the North Country will play host to the 30th annual Moose Festival.
This North Country tradition is expected to draw thousands of people from the North Country as well as from southern New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts and Canada.
The event takes place on Friday, Aug. 27, from 3-8 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Colebrook, and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in Canaan, Vt. at the Recreational Park.
The Moose Festival is an open, non-juried event that welcomes artisans, crafters, non-profits and food vendors of all types.
The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 6. Space is limited on Friday, so reserve early. To reserve a space, go to moosefestival.com and download the vendor application form or call (603) 237-8939.
“The Moose Festival is a wonderful, family friendly event,” said Jodi Gilbert, event co-director. “We are thrilled to provide attendees with access to dozens of talented artisans and crafters. This event truly represents life in the North Country.”
An event of this size and scope would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors and countless volunteers.
The Moose Festival is a fundraiser for the North Country Chamber of Commerce which strives to serve its members by way of business advocacy, promotion of regional attractions and involvement in initiatives to foster economic growth.
To learn more about the chamber visit: chamberofthenorthcountry.com. The chamber office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and is in the Citizen's Bank building in downtown Colebrook.
