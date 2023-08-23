Local band Fleur de Lis, featuring Paul Cormier, Anna Sysco and Jeannine Loubier will be sharing a blend of fiddle and piano tunes sure to please listeners of all ages in a benefit concert on the Gorham Town Common on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle down and enjoy the show. Monetary donations of one’s choice will benefit the Coös Cycling Club. Merchandise will also be available for purchase. This concert is dependent on cooperative weather conditions. Email
