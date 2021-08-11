GORHAM — The Androscoggin Valley Hospital Auxiliary is happy to announce the return of its annual Golf Tournament scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, at the Androscoggin Valley Country Club in Gorham. Businesses, organizations, and individuals are invited to be a sponsor and/or prize donor of the four-golfer team, scramble Tournament. New this year is a Tee Sponsorship opportunity.
The goal of the Tournament is to raise funds to benefit Androscoggin Valley Hospital. This year, the hope is to purchase a variety of new equipment for the Emergency Department, the Rehabilitation Department, the Audiology and Hearing Aids Clinic, the Intensive Care Unit, and a Mobile Healthcare Recliner for the Pain Management Clinic.
The top three teams will win cash prizes, and all golfers will receive a complimentary special AVH logo gift, golfer goody bag, souvenir prize, continental breakfast, barbecue (on course and at the clubhouse), photo of their foursome, and entry to all contests except Team Skins and "Hit The Green to Double Your Money / Vegas Hole" contests. There will be a 50/50 Raffle and Tournament Raffle Drawing for which you may buy tickets. Drawings follow the Tournament.
The Tournament is limited to 144 golfers, so register as soon as possible, as spots fill up quickly. Tournament donations are tax-deductible. You can find a Tournament Registration packet online at avhnh.org in the News section. If you would like a packet mailed to you, contact Donna Godin, AVH Public Relations and Marketing Assistant, at (603) 326-5607 or donna.godin@avhnh.org.
If you have any questions about the Tournament, contact Linda Morris, Tournament Chairperson and AVH Auxiliary President/Liaison, at (603) 326-5676 or linda.morris@avhnh.org or Donna Godin.
