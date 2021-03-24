WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship applauded the U.S. Small Business Administration’s announcement that it will begin accepting applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program starting April 8.
These grants will provide critical economic relief for music halls, movie theaters, performing arts centers and other venues who’ve struggled to stay afloat amid the pandemic.
Shaheen said: “From live entertainment venues to museums and movie theatres, business owners across New Hampshire have faced unique hurdles during this pandemic, but the one thing they all share is the urgent need for help. The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program will help our favorite local establishments keep their doors open amid unprecedented challenges, providing a critical lifeline for our local economies. I supported efforts during negotiations on the American Rescue Plan to increase funding for the SVOG program to make sure hard-hit industries get the economic relief they need as quickly as possible. New Hampshire’s cultural institutions deserve every resource to get to the other side of this crisis.”
The program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act, which appropriated $15 billion for it. The American Rescue Plan Act, recently signed into law by President Joe Biden, appropriated an additional $1.25 billion, bringing the program funding to a total of $16.25 billion, with more than $16 billion allocated for grants.
Interested venues can log onto svograntportal.sba.gov/s/ to sign up for application updates.
