Good day to all of you and welcome to another edition of Steve's Sports' Shorts. Before I get into the main part of the column, I do want to mention that, as most of you know, Gorham's Men's Modified Softball has been underway for three weeks now, the Gorham Co-Ed Softball League opened its season last week, and according to Babe Ruth baseball administrator and coach, DJ Johnson, that season is to begin tonight (Tuesday) at Memorial Field.
I will furnish you with a schedule as soon as I get one.
A month or so ago I challenged any local (current or former) ice hockey goalies to reflect on their careers as goalies, and answer a few questions I posed to them. I did get a few responses and want to begin today with some of them, based on the order I received the information.
The questions were basically, "How and why did you first become a goalie? Who influenced you in that role, coaches, etc, especially early on in your career? Name some favorite memories of your times between the pipes, and as well as some players you played with and against that stick out in your mind. List any injuries you had to deal with directly related to the position. If you had to do it all over again, would you choose to become a goaltender?
I asked them to send me any pictures they might have to share, too.
Roger Barrette, Notre Dame High School, Class of 1961, got back to me within a couple of days after I posed the challenge with some thoughts and pictures of his time as a goaltender. He was very appreciative of this challenge and I'm sure it created great thought-provoking memories for him, some of which I will share here now.
At first, I wasn't sure if he was the Roger Barrette I knew, from his days at the United Brotherhood Credit Union (remember that?), the one who was married to Alice, the long-time secretary at Berlin High School and the guy with the beautiful yellow labs. But he assured me he was — until I got his response, I never knew he was a goalie.
Roger shared with me that he started out playing hockey in grade school for St. Regis Academy with Roland Nicoletti and Father Drapeau as his coaches. The team needed a goalie, and whatever this means, Roger said, "I fit the criteria, so I volunteered. Coach Drapeau lent me his 1930s goalie equipment, with the understanding that I would take care of it. My cousin, Normand Arpin, who I watched goaltend for Notre Dame in 1953, was my personal coach."
Barney Laroche was Roger's coach at Notre Dame High School and some of Roger’s teammates included Curly Morin, Rich Langlois, Dick Theriault and many other forgotten names.
"During those years I had good memories of many great games, including winning the New Hampshire State Championship when we defeated Berlin High 7-1 and then going on to play against some truly great teams in the New England Championship Tournament in Rhode Island,” Roger said.
After high school. Roger played in the local men's hockey league for eight years, and we all know that goalies are always in demand when it comes to the various leagues that Berlin had back in the day.
"I totally enjoyed being a goaltender during those years,” said Roger, adding, “I was fortunate to stay pretty much injury-free (at least no major ones) over the years of playing the game. I would definitely do it again, especially with the equipment now being so much better and safer. I was also fortunate to be the first goaltender in Berlin to get a genuine goalie mask from Canada (courtesy of Roland Chabot at Gorham Hardware) photo enclosed.
In addition to Roger's goaltending career, there is a family history of net-minders, with, as previously mentioned, his cousin, Normand Arpin for ND in the early 1950s, Mike Barrette, and later grandson Max Payeur who both tended the nets for various Berlin hockey teams. Thank you Roger for sharing your goaltending memories.
The second response I received was from a local boy, 15-year-old Kolin Melanson, and he shared with me that he began playing hockey when he was 2 with the Learn to Skate program through the Berlin Youth Hockey. He then played in the Mites division as a defenseman until at age 4 (can you believe that? Wow!) and he made the switch to goalie and has been there ever since.
Kolin stated, "I liked the pads and all of the other gear goalies have to wear because they are pretty flashy. My brother would shoot tennis balls at me in the basement and we played a lot of knee hockey in my dining room. Since I started playing, teams I played on included the BYH teams, NH Nor-Easters (AAA), NH Jr. Monarchs 2005 Elite AAA Tournaments and NH County Cup.”
Numerous coaches had a great influence in Kolin's career thus far including Corey Riendeau (who was a goaltender we will feature later), Frankie McLondon of the Berlin River Drivers, Mark, Ethan and Owen Dorval, Rod Blackburn, and Mike Poulin.
"Coach Riendeau was probably my biggest influence because as a highly competitive goalie himself, he knows that position and has worked with me since I first started,” Kolin shared. “Frankie gave me individual lessons when the River Drivers were in town, and even though they are now gone, we still keep in touch through social media and I follow his career. I got to know Mr. Blackburn through my grandmother and one time I did a project on him and his goaltending career. He actually let me wear his USA jersey, glove and blocker that he used when he played in the Olympics."
He added: "The Dorvals always included me in their street hockey games and especially Owen and Uncle Mark would constantly rip shots at me (and Uncle Mark has the best shot of anyone I have gone against). Coach Poulin does a great job of keeping me relaxed and focused, plus has helped me with my hockey IQ and how to read the game."
Throughout his short career, Kolin has had a few rib and groin injuries but nothing too serious, "knock on wood.” He also mentioned players who have stood out and they include his big brother, Griffin, Carter Poulin, Boyd Poulin and Ben Estrella.
"I have played against a lot of good players over the years, too many to name. It was special to be asked to attend numerous tryouts for elite teams, to play in a ton of summer tournaments all over New England and winning State and Seacoast Championships over the years with various Berlin Youth Hockey Teams. I know I made the right decision to become a goalie, and would do it all over again in a heartbeat."
Well-spoken for a 15-year-old!
I will follow up on some other responses from local goaltenders in the next edition.
Make it a good day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.