The Gorham boys’ soccer team (13-0-1), the top-ranked team in Division IV, traveled to Bethlehem to play No. 4 Profile (12-2) in the match of the week last Friday. The boys in blue showed their championship credentials by rallying from an early deficit to score five unanswered goals in a 5-1 win.
The Patriots wasted no time taking a 1-0 lead early but it was short-lived as Abe Backler took a pass from Cam Pake and beat the Profile goalie to tie the game at 1-1. From there the Saladino brothers — Jack and Brendan — took over. Each scored twice with Isaac Langlois adding two assists and the Huskies got the job done to keep pace with Concord Christain (10-0-1) as the lone unbeatens left in the division.
Gorham faced its next stiff test on Tuesday when it traveled to Littleton (9-3-1). The two teams played to a scoreless draw when they met in Gorham on Sept. 20, but the high-powered Huskies’ offense continued to roll, bringing home a 5-2 victory.
The Huskies are scheduled to travel to Woodsville (10-2) on Thursday (4 p.m.) and are slated to close out the regular season next week when they host Groveton (4-8-1) on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
The lone blemish on Woodsville’s record had been a 7-0 loss in Gorham to the Huskies on Sept. 8.
Gorham also topped Groveton earlier in the season, winning 3-0 on the road on Sept. 15.
Berlin drops a close one to Inter-Lakes
The Berlin High boys’ soccer team dropped a tough 1-0 match at home at Gaydo Field to Inter-Lakes on Oct. 4. The Lakers scored the lone goal early in the first half and held on to drop Mountaineers (4-7-2), and Inter-Lakes sits at 6-6-1 in Division III play.
Last Friday, Berlin traveled to top-ranked Gilford (13-0). Unfortunately, the Mountaineers were completely overmatched and fell 6-0.
Berlin, which traveled to Alton to play Prospect Mountain (9-4-1) on Tuesday, where the Mounties fell 4-0, is scheduled to host St. Thomas (8-5) on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
The regular season is slated to wrap up next week. Berlin is scheduled to travel to Mascoma Valley (10-2-1) on Oct. 18 (3 p.m.), and host Belmont (9-2-2) on Oct. 21 (3:30 p.m.).
With 23 teams in DIII, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 16 teams will make the tournament.
Berlin (4-7-2) sits 15th in the league table, just ahead of Hopkinton (4-7-2) and Raymond (4-8), while just one spot behind Inter-Lakes (6-6-1).
Berlin loses in OT to Newfound; rebounds to beat the Bears
Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Berlin field hockey team sits tied for seventh with Stevens in the Division III standings with a 7-6 record. The Mountaineers are scheduled to host Bishop Brady (7-5, sixth) on Thursday (4 p.m.) in a game with huge playoff implications.
With 17 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 11 teams will make the tournament. Berlin still has an outside shot at hosting a playoff game.
The Mountaineers went 1-1 last week, falling 2-1 in overtime to Newfound (11-2) at home last Thursday, but bounced back on Friday with a 3-1 victory on the road over Winnisquam (4-7-2) in Tilton.
Berlin played a great game against Newfound. The contest was scoreless until the Bears scored early in the third quarter, but the Mounties equalized at the 3:34 mark of the period on a goal by Emily Smith from Cienna Langlais and Lexi Bourassa.
Both teams battled through a nail-biting fourth quarter and into overtime. Berlin’s goalie Luma Berry came up big, making two nice saves but Newfound netted the game-winner on a rebound
With little time to rest, the Mountaineers traveled to Tilton the following afternoon. Berlin suffered no signs of bus lag and jumped out on top early in the first quarter when Langlais crossed the ball to Emma Rancloes, who fired a shot that Olivia Richard redirected past the Winnisquam goalie.
The 1-0 lead held into the fourth period, but that’s when the Mountaineers doubled their pleasure. Bourassa took a hard shot that Smith redirected into the goal to put Berlin in front 2-0.
Winnisquam scored at the 7:34 mark to cut the lead to 2-1, but Langlais put the game away with 2:49 remaining on an assist by Lilly Kelly.
Berlin hosted and beat Littleton (2-11) on Tuesday — Senior Night — and took care of business with a 6-0 victory. Before the match, the Mountaineers recognized seniors Lexi Bourassa, Lacey Johnson, Cienna Langlais, Erin McCormick, Ava Petrie and Ariana Richard for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.
Tough week for girls on the soccer pitch
It was a rough week for the Berlin High girls’ soccer team after dropping a pair of matches. On Oct. 3, the Mountaineers fell 3-0 in Meredith to Inter-Lakes (7-4-1).
Last Friday did not get any easier when the ladies hosted No. 3 ranked Gilford (12-1), which has not lost since its first game of the year. The visitors dominated this one defeating Berlin 6-0.
Berlin (5-8) hosted Prospect Mountain (4-8) on Tuesday and came out on the short end of a 7-2 scoreline.
With 24 teams in the division, the NHIAA has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 16 teams will make the tournament.
The Mountaineers, who currently sit 16th in the standings and sit on the tournament bubble, will continue to fight for a playoff spot when they are scheduled to travel to Dover to play unbeaten St. Thomas (12-0-1) under the lights on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Berlin is slated to close out the regular season next week by hosting Mascoma Valley (0-10) on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.) and traveling to Belmont (4-6) on Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
Berlin Gladiators drop a tough one to Machias
The Berlin Gladiators traveled 3 hours last Friday night to play some “Friday Night Lights” football in Machias, Maine. Unfortunately, they ran into a buzzsaw, falling 60-18 to the big boys from northern Maine.
We are proud of these kids from our North Country. Owen Mcdonough scored two touchdowns and threw for another to Anthony Poirier.
Looking at the score only tells one story and to most that might be the most important part, but to this sports writer I see a bunch of kids playing a game they love and representing how tough we are up here. They practice every day and do not get all the fanfare they may deserve but they keep playing. Kudos to the coaches and the dedicated supporters.
I grew up where fall meant football and all the homecomings were around football and Friday nights were a religion, so what these boys do up here is special and we should treat them as such. Just saying. By the way, I’m not just a baseball guy!
