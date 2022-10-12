The Gorham boys’ soccer team (13-0-1), the top-ranked team in Division IV, traveled to Bethlehem to play No. 4 Profile (12-2) in the match of the week last Friday. The boys in blue showed their championship credentials by rallying from an early deficit to score five unanswered goals in a 5-1 win.

The Patriots wasted no time taking a 1-0 lead early but it was short-lived as Abe Backler took a pass from Cam Pake and beat the Profile goalie to tie the game at 1-1. From there the Saladino brothers — Jack and Brendan — took over. Each scored twice with Isaac Langlois adding two assists and the Huskies got the job done to keep pace with Concord Christain (10-0-1) as the lone unbeatens left in the division.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.