BERLIN — The New Hampshire state champion Post 36 Jr Legion baseball team was celebrated with a ring ceremony at Berlin VFW on Dec. 10.
The evening started with food and drinks followed by Coach DJ Johnson telling his life story and how he became the man he is today.
The awards were next on the agenda. Kurt Maslausky received the 10th Player Award (best fan); Bridger Viger of Kennett High was presented the Sportsmanship Award; Robert Breault of White Mountains Regional, received the Most Improved Player Award; Sam Seavey of Kennett High was presented the MVP of Season Award; and Kody Lemieux of Gorham High received the MVP of 2022 State Playoffs Award.
New this year, in honor of the late coach Rick Mercier, the “66” Award, which exemplifies everything coaches teach along with heart and soul was presented to Ian St. Cyr of White Mountains Regional.
Championship rings followed with players also receiving really nice T-shirts in memory of Mercier.
“We then observed a 10-minute video honoring assistant coach and my right-hand man Rick Mercier,” Coach Johnson said. “I would like to say that his loss is very big for us and especially to me. Rick was a big part of what we started up here and our baseball programs are better because of him.”
Coach added: “We are hoping to repeat with great kids coming back and new ones trying out. This program is for the whole North Country and it helps all of our high schools and their players. Mike Smith and Warren Bedard are both very instrumental in our success from Post 36. What we have already accomplished in just three short years is amazing and just shows that we can compete with anyone in the state.”
Berlin girls win an overtime thriller over Newfound
The Berlin High girls’ basketball team traveled to Bristol to play Newfound on Dec. 13, and both teams were ready to play. It was a see-saw contest but it was the girls from Berlin who left town with a 51-50 overtime win.
The host Bears (1-2) grabbed a two-point lead with 30 seconds left in regulation time, but Berlin’s Madison Cusson drained a 25-foot jumper with 4 seconds left to knot the contest at 44 apiece.
In the extra session, the Mountaineers (2-2) trailed by two when senior Makenna Peare drew a foul while driving the lane. She calmly drained both shots to again tie the game at 50-50. Peare wasn’t done with her heroics just yet. She stole the ensuing inbounds pass and was fouled at the buzzer. Peare headed to the foul line and drained her first free throw to give Berlin the 51-50 OT win.
Peare finished the game with eight points and three rebounds, while Alexa Goulet added six points and pulled down four rebounds and Cusson and Lily Kelley each had four points.
Berlin was scheduled to travel to Conway to play Kennett (2-0 in Division II) on Wednesday in its last game before the holiday break. Results were not known as of press time.
Puck drops, boys continue winning
The three-time defending state champions Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team opened the 2022-23 season with a win. On Dec. 12 at Notre Dame Arena, the Mountaineers beat Pembroke/Campbell 1-0.
Junior Kolin Melanson was in goal and was at the top of his game stopping all 23 shots he faced on the night.
Both teams showed some rust early with some sloppy play and back-and-forth offense opportunities. It was a physical game with lots of big hits and momentum shifts but the contest stayed scoreless late into the third period.
With about 6 minutes left, Michael Cote Jr. found Brody Duquette near the net and Duquette scored on a great shot to put Berlin out in front for good.
Berlin peppered the Pembroke goalie with back-to-back power plays but Pembroke/Campbell goalie came up big. Cote had several big hits in the game but Kolin Melanson was really the No. 1 star of the night.
The Mountaineers continued their winning ways in Conway on Dec. 14 with a 2-0 win (see related story).
The team improved to 3-0 by topping Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield (0-1) 4-1 on Saturday at the Notre Dame Arena.
Dylan Boucher got things started for the Mountaineers on the power play with an assist from Michael Cote Jr. to put the hosts in front 1-0. Hollis-Bookline tied the game early in the second period, but Cote restored the lead for good less than three minutes later.
Melanson made several key saves to keep the lead before Duquette stretched it to 3-1. Landyn Croteau took the wind out of the visitor’s sails when he closed out the scoring. Shots were even most of the game but ended up 30-24 in favor of Berlin.
Berlin was scheduled to host Kingswood (2-1) on Wednesday night. Results were not known as of press time.
Mounties cannot stop Belmont
Basketball came alive when the Berlin High tipped off the 2022-23 boy’s basketball season on a winning note, 49-40, over the visiting Newfound Bears on Dec. 13.
Berlin’s man-to-man defense was smothering and Jeremiah Dow scored 25 points to the lead the Mountaineers offensively. He also grabbed five rebounds and blocked four shots.
Newfound came out firing hitting three 3-pointers in a row but Berlin Coach Jesse Arsenault strategic time-outs calmed the Mountaineers down and focus was restored.
Haden Poulin had 15 points and shut down the Bear’s star shooter the rest of the way.
“Newfound brought a unique defense that our boys had never seen and it took some time to adjust, but once we did it was smooth sailing,” Coach Arsenault said.
Berlin had a short bench and that made things difficult down the stretch.
“Our team defense will keep us in most games and once we have a full squad, I think we will compete all year,” said Arsenault.
He added: “Jacob Dalphonse was our hustle player of the game.”
Jeremiah Dow really showed his leadership and maturity throughout the game. His constant communication was a key to the Mountaineers victory.
In an early-season match-up of undefeated Division III teams, Berlin hosted powerhouse Belmont at Berlin Middle-High School on Monday night. The Mountaineers played a strong first half but Belmont’s depth was just too much as the Red Raiders pulled away after the break for a 64-39 win.
Belmont’s roster consisted of five boys over 6’4” with a deep bench. Overall, Berlin played a very gritty game and showed heart.
“I am very proud of how our guys stuck to the game plan and played with a lot of heart against a very good team,” Coach Arsenault said. “I think these kinds of games just make us better and makes us work that much harder to be there in the end.”
Dow led Berlin with 22 points and also blocked two shots, while Poulin added 11 points and played well defensively. Cam Gonyer and Jonah Huot played hard and showed a ton of heart.
Berlin traveled to Alton last Friday and played a great defensive game. The game was a back-and-forth affair with the contest coming down to the wire.
Trailing by one, 43-42 with 15 seconds left, the Mountaineers were able to get the ball to Dow, who buried a 20-foot jumper with 8 seconds left to give Berlin the 44-43 victory.
Dow led all scorers with 18 points; Poulin added 17; and Anthony Poirier had five.
“We really played a strong defensive game and hit shots when we needed them,” Arsenault said. “We are really starting to play as a team.”
Berlin was scheduled to host Kennett on Wednesday night. Results were not known as of press time.
