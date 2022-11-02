The Gorham boys’ soccer team’s great season came to an unexpected close Sunday when the No. 2 seeded Huskies (15-2-1) were upset at home by No. 7 Littleton 1-0 in the Division IV quarterfinals.
This was the third meeting between the two rivals this season. On Oct. 11, Gorham avenged what has been the lone blemish on its schedule at that point — a 0-0 draw — at home against Littleton on Sept. 20, with a 5-2 drubbing of the Crusaders (13-3-1) in Littleton.
Littleton advanced to the semifinals to play No. 6 Woodsville (14-3-1), which also pulled off a quarterfinal upset when the Engineers topped No. 3 Profile (14-2) in Bethlehem on Sunday.
The North Country will still be well represented with Littleton and Woodsville making it to the Final 4. The semifinal, scheduled for this Thursday (4 p.m.) at Manchester Memorial High School, is one half of the bracket, while No. 1 Concord Christian (16-0-1) is slated to play No. 4 Epping (15-2-1) in the nightcap at 6:15 p.m.
The championship match is scheduled for this Sunday at 3:15 in Manchester at Manchester Memorial.
Langlais named Offensive Player of the Year
The Berlin High field hockey team received some good news this week. Cienna Langlais was named the Division III Offensive Player of the Year for 2022.
Also, Langlais and Erin McCormick were both chosen to All-State, First-Team, while teammate Ari Richard received All-State, Honorable Mention accolades.
The Division III tournament wrapped up with No. 1 seed Gilford capped off an undefeated season at 17-0 by beating No. 7 seeds Bishop Brady (11-7) for the championship 2-0 at Bedford High School on Sunday.
Berlin (9-7) won its first-round playoff match 2-0 over No. 11 White Mountains (4-8-3) on Oct. 18, but fell 4-3 in a quarterfinal barnburner to No. 3 Newport (13-3) on Oct. 21.
Newport was upset by Bishop Brady 2-1 in the semifinals at Bill Ball Stadium in Exeter on Oct. 25.
Gladiators fall in football playoffs
Presque Isle got a measure of revenge at the Berlin Gladiators expense over the weekend. A week after the Gladiators scored a 38-18 road victory in the regular-season finale to the Maine squad, Presque Isle rebounded for a 52-26 playoff win on Saturday.
Berlin quarterback Owen Mcdonough had 55 rushing yards and threw a touchdown pass in the loss, while Cameron Gonyer gained 48 yards on the ground and rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Teammate Anthony Poirier added a touchdown on 55 rushing yards.
Kyle Nesbit, AJ Sweeney and Pierce Pellitier led the defense with 20 tackles between them.
Next up is final game of the season, scheduled to be played at Alfond Stadium in Orono, Maine, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. will pit the Presque Isle Huskies against the Eagles.
