Berlin field hockey - All State

Berlin High’s (from left) Cienna Langlais, Ari Richard and Erin McCormick received All-State recognition for field hockey this week. (COURTESY PHOTO)

The Gorham boys’ soccer team’s great season came to an unexpected close Sunday when the No. 2 seeded Huskies (15-2-1) were upset at home by No. 7 Littleton 1-0 in the Division IV quarterfinals.

This was the third meeting between the two rivals this season. On Oct. 11, Gorham avenged what has been the lone blemish on its schedule at that point — a 0-0 draw — at home against Littleton on Sept. 20, with a 5-2 drubbing of the Crusaders (13-3-1) in Littleton.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.