On Saturdays, July 17, Northwoods Casino held its monthly leaders’ tournament. Fifteen people competed for a chance to earn a seat at the annual championship game to be held in January 2022.
Among the leaders were, Luc Baillageon, Ron Pyror Sr., Ron Lepage, Dennis Beaulieu, Phil Poore, Ralph Lacasse, Keith Covill, Evelyn Murray, Joe Rodgers, Sue White, Kirk Bronson, Tom Farrell, Bob Melanson and Clifford Hudon.
The winner, Tom Farrell from Raymond, earned the July title and shared the $858 in prize money with second place winner, Ron Lepage of Berlin and third place winner, Phil Poore of Whitefield. Additionally, Voiture Nationale 158 of Littleton benefited as the licensed 501c non-profit organization of the day!
“There are some great poker players in the North Country! Our players enjoy a friendly game of cards, adding a little excitement into their evenings, while also supporting our charities,” said Northwoods Game Operator Employer Robin Lavertu. “Charitable gaming is a great way to support them.”
Poker tournaments are held Mondays at 6 p.m.; Wednesdays at 4:15 and 5:15 p.m.; and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. Dates, buy-ins and add-ons vary; consult the website calendar at northwoodscasinollc.com or call (603) 723-9550 for more information.
Northwoods Casino is a charitable gaming facility currently doing business at St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts. Since opening the doors in May of 2018, the staff and patrons of Northwoods Casino have worked together to provide over $240,000 in financial assistance to a number of qualifying New Hampshire 501c organizations.
For more about charitable gaming in New Hampshire, go to youtube.com/watch?v=6w69zyT-MWg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.