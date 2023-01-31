BERLIN — The Berlin High Unified team is off to a 2-0 start, and the Mountaineers are having a great time on the hardwood while proudly displaying all that is good in sports.
Karen Turgeon is once again back on the sidelines as the head coach and is joined by assistants Roger Belanger and Jerry Healey along with team manager Ashlynn Henderson.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Ellen Law, who plays guard and Jayse Law, a center; juniors Aric Huter, a guard; Jeremy Howry and Olivia Clorite, a guard/forward; sophomore guard Kurt Maslausky; and freshman Eric Crawford, a guard; Caleb Vicars, a forward; Candice Howry; and Jeffery Hinkley, a forward.
What is unified basketball?
"The vision of the joint NHIAA/Special Olympics sports project is to allow high school students with and without intellectual disabilities the opportunity to represent their high school by participating on a unified sports team providing the students with a quality experience of sports training and competition," is how the NHIAA described unified basketball in 2013 when it made its Granite State debut.
It's essentially basketball played under the same rules as the high school varsity and junior varsity boys' and girls' basketball programs adhere to. A team must have at least three unified student-athletes who are mentally or physically disabled, and two unified student partners who do not have disabilities on the floor at all times.
The athletes are working hard and coming together quite nicely according to Coach Turgeon.
“They are team-oriented and continue to look for the open person to pass to,” she said.
Berlin runs the floor great in transition and the partners “have been great at guiding and mentoring these young men and women,” she added. “Our goal is to keep working hard and get another home playoff game.”
She added: “We have been so fortunate the past seven years to host home playoff games. This is really a rebuilding year, so to see us get in playoffs and possibly get back to the championship game would be remarkable.”
Turgeon lamented the decline in the sport.
“It’s sad to see our league shrinking,” she said. “We used to have 43 teams, but now we are down to 13. We are grateful to have the opportunity we have.”
The Mountaineers (2-0) opened the five-game regular season with a 38-26 victory at home over Hanover/Lebanon on Jan. 9. They followed that success up by tickling the twine for a league-high 72 points in a 72-58 win over Winnisquam in Berlin on Jan. 11.
Berlin was scheduled to host its last home game on Wednesday against Newfound (0-1). Results were not known as of press time.
The Mountaineers are scheduled for a return engagement at Newfound on Monday and will close the book on the regular season at Winnisquam (0-1) on Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.