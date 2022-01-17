Berlin girls drop tough game to Belmont

BERLIN — The Berlin girls basketball team battled to an early lead and battled back from behind late, but just missed out in a close loss to Belmont Wednesday.
The Mountaineers got out to an early lead before Belmont netted the game at four apiece. The Berlin girls then scored the last seven points of the first period to end the opening frame with an 11-4 lead.
In the second period, both teams entered into a defensive struggle where neither team was able to generate much on the offensive end. The game reached the half with the Mountaineers extending their lead to 14-4 over the Red Raiders ad the halftime buzzer sounded.
In the second half, the Red Raiders challenged the Mountaineers with a full court press defense that at times confused and stymied the girls from Berlin. During the third period, Belmont was able to cut the Mountaineers 10 point deficit and the Red Raiders closed out the third period with the lead at 21-20.
In the fourth period, Belmont began to pull away, building a 29-24 lead, but two clutch three-pointers from junior guard Makenna Peare saw the Mountaineers retake the lead at 30-29.
Belmont then battled back to take a 36-33 late, which was cut shortly thereafter to a 36-35 lead. Following a Belmont free-throw make, the Mountaineers had several late chances to tie the game but could not make a shot as time ran out, resulting in a 37-35 win for the Red Raiders.
Peare led all Mountaineers scorers with 14 points. Junior Alexa Goulet had 10 points, while senior Rayna Bourbeau added nine. Junior Erin McCormick also added two for the Mountaineers.
