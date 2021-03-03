To the editor:
My husband and I read with interest the article about Paul Robitaille's favorable experience in receiving the Covid-19 vaccination at the Brown School site. It should be noted that others in this area have not been so fortunate.
The day the registration process was opened, I was online at 8 a.m. The first available appointment was Feb. 17th at the Littleton Hospital, which I scheduled. (The Berlin site was not an option at that time.) A few days later the appointment was abruptly cancelled via an e-mail that instructed us to reschedule.
Via WMUR and the Union Leader I learned that Littleton Hospital appointments should not have been open for anyone other than employees but, Good News!, people who got cancelled would receive calls rescheduling them to another day, in fact that very weekend. We were never contacted but did see a cheerful WMUR piece about hundreds of people who received their shots in Littleton, in spite of the unfortunate cancellations. Indeed, they were promptly scheduled on the spot for their second injections.
I paid another visit to VAMS and considered myself lucky to find openings in Colebrook on March 23rd at 7:30 p.m., which I promptly booked. Given the Governor's press conference about how more people were being assigned to assist people via the 2-1-1 number, I decided to try that avenue.
I called and was on hold for over an hour. I prepared a lasagna while I listened to the same message over and over. Finally, I spoke with a very courteous National Guardsman who said he wouldn't be able to look at openings in VAMS and that my best bet would be to cancel my appointment and look for other openings that may have become available. I told him that I was mystified by his answer since a neighbor also called 2-1-1 and was able to reschedule to a much earlier appointment. He hesitated, spoke with someone else, then announced he could see two openings in Conway on March 9th. Grateful to have our appointments moved up even a little closer, I booked that date.
Several of our friends who were also caught up by the cancellations at Littleton Hospital will be travelling to Plymouth and others to Colebrook. So on March 9th we will be driving past the Brown School site to receive our vaccinations in another county and at a site sponsored by another hospital. The point of my letter is to share that my experience has not been the same as Mr. Robitaille's and while we are sincerely happy that some North Country folks are finally on their way out of this Covid-19 nightmare, the process has been very frustrating to many others.
Zanita Morin
Milan
