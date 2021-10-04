To the editor:
I hang an American flag in front of my house in honor of the republic for which the flag stands. A republic is where the people hold supreme power through electing their representatives.
Today, our republic is being threatened by a series of acts to disempower the people, including voter suppression laws, roll cleansing and gerrymandering districts so politicians pick their voters.
In some states, legislators are even giving themselves the right to overturn the results of an election if they don’t like the outcome.
In response, a group of senators have crafted the Right to Vote Act to ensure that all citizens retain their voting rights. It has three provisions. The first provision addresses voter access and administration. It provides means and methods to ensure that everyone can equally participate in our elections.
The second feature addresses election security and creates methods to make sure that states cannot subvert elections. It does so through hardening our election infrastructure, using voter-verified paper ballots along with reasonable audits and ensures that election officials are well trained and will act impartially.
The third provision aims to increase civilian participation by requiring states to meet specific criteria for drawing up congressional districts and outlawing partisan gerrymandering.
Let’s work to ensure election integrity, show true allegiance to the flag and the Republic for which it stands. Call and let your U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan know that you support the Right to Vote Act.
Wayne L. Fuller
Concord
