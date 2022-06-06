Sen. Maggie Hassan has been praised for “delivering for New Hampshire.” Truth is, Hassan has delivered, but not in the manner in which her political ads want you to believe.
Hassan, along with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Sen. Annie Kuster, Sen. Chris Pappas, and their Socialist Democrat handlers, have delivered a brain-dead energy policy, a border crisis far worse than the one she was crying about when Trump was president, raging inflation, record gas prices, a climate change crisis scam, disrespect for America among the global community, an emboldened Russia and China, and more. LOTS more!
Hassan and company have also fostered fake media, the sexual discrimination gender pay gap myth, defund the police, soaring crime rates, the legalized slaughter of unborn human beings, Black Lives (Don’t) Matter, an America where citizenship means nothing, biological males competing against biological females, alternative sex education to 6 year olds, critical race theory, speech is violence, a socialist attitude that everyone else is responsible for your problems, and, if there is a problem that hasn’t been solved, it’s because you didn’t throw enough money at it.
Hassan voted for COVID relief and infrastructure bills that had little to do with COVID or infrastructure, and more to do with the Social Democrat agenda. And now she is advocating for a pause in the federal gas tax, which go towards infrastructure maintenance, and also for the increase in oil from our strategic reserves, which we wouldn’t have to tap into if we were energy self-sufficient, like we were before the Biden administration. But she is telling you what she thinks you need to hear for you to vote for her again.
She is also a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. But, has homeland security improved? Record amounts of illegal immigrants and drugs are crossing our borders, and there has been a record number of drug overdose deaths under the Biden/Hassan administration.
Maggie Hassan is a poster child for term limits. In her case, that limit should be one, unless you like what you got for voting for her.
