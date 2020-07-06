To the editor:
I’d like to fix some stuff. How bout, any individual can contribute Maximum of $200. Any business that employs 500 people or less, can contribute $5,000. Any business employing 500 people or more can contribute $10,000 maximum. If politicians can’t win on that...do betta, BTW...I’m a republican and if I lived in Berlin I’d endorse Paul Grenier kuz he puts His People FIRST.
Tony Eafrati
Gorham
