To the editor:
The Berlin City Council, considering a mask requirement on Monday, faced challenges regarding the efficacy and constitutionality of masks.
Unbeknownst to conspiracy theorists, the science regarding masks revealed in peer-reviewed epidemiological journals concludes that masks greatly reduce the spread of coronavirus, especially N-95, surgical, and layered cotton masks.
A survey of 20 studies conducted by a team of epidemiologists from several international health institutions, including the Mayo Clinic, concluded the same. (See: “Efficacy of Face Masks in Preventing Respiratory Virus Transmission: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” Liang, et. al., Journal of Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease, August 2020).
As World Health Organization data confirms, countries that employed universal mask use along with other safeguards greatly curtailed their spread, while countries that did not are experiencing a markedly increasing pandemic.
For example, New Zealand, with 7 million people, got on top of their outbreak early with such measures and had few deaths, culminating in zero cases since early October. Taiwan and Hong Kong did as well. Greece, with 10 million people, was so successful, it opened up to international tourists in June. Conversely, Sweden, with an equivalent population, was deliberately lax.
They paid for it with over seven times more deaths. All told, countries employing mask requirements and other precautions, like South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and even China, have done much better than the U.S. Moreover, their economies rebounded as a result.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation of the University of Washington (IHME) estimates that universal mask wearing would save 130,000 lives in the U.S. by the end of February. If that many names were placed on a monument like the Vietnam Memorial, it would need to be twice as long and twice as deep.
Moreover, the question of a mask ordinance’s constitutionality has been well-settled since 1905 when the Supreme Court, considering a Massachusetts order requiring vaccines for smallpox, held that “in every well-ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members, the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand … Society based on the rule that each one is a law unto himself would soon be confronted with disorder and anarchy.” Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905).
Johns Hopkins University calculates the mortality rate of COVID-19 in the U.S. at 2.4 percent, but much higher should our system become overwhelmed. Many who don’t die are nonetheless afflicted with lasting complications from clotting organs to neurological damage.
However, the ultimate abomination of this coronavirus lies in the character of the death it delivers. Front-line doctors describe it this way: alone, strapped to a ventilator and unable to move, after weeks of struggling, you die by drowning in your own blood and pus as uncontrollable inflammation in your lungs finally overtakes your ability to take another breath.
According to the IHME, upwards of 40 percent of infected people are asymptomatic and, without a mask, will each infect an average of four others in the days the virus is replicating in them. If each of those is in turn maskless, in another few days there will have been another 16 infections, and within two weeks, another 64. Hence it spreads exponentially where masks are not worn.
Whatever political statement you may believe you are making by not wearing a mask in public, rest assured that you are also asserting that your personal convenience is worth delivering a horrific fate to your fellow Americans. And for that, if there is such a thing as cosmic justice, a special place in hell awaits.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.