To the editor:
Berlin hit a milestone in the last two weeks. For the first time since the COVID pandemic started, one out of every hundred people in town contracted the virus during these past 14 days. Lancaster even beat that mark, and other Coos towns were not far behind. Overall, Coos is now the number one county in the state for the rate of COVID spread as a percentage of population.
At my inn, we have had four cancellations because of these rising numbers. People who want to get away from infected cities to our south do not want to come to a COVID hotspot. They called and said so. I tried to explain that at our farm we are careful. We thoroughly disinfect their unit before they come, we wear masks, and we social distance when addressing guests. Moreover, we are surrounded by outdoor recreation venues where contact with infected people is unlikely. Not one cancelling party was persuaded. They said they looked up the NH-HHS COVID data and saw that Coos, particularly Berlin, was hotter than the rest of New Hampshire, and that was all she wrote. Throughout most of the last 11 months, Coos was the safest place to be. It consistently had the lowest infection rate. What happened?
Personally, I think not seeing much of it around lulled us into a false sense of security. One can find small businesses that do not post the mandatory signage and do not wear masks, as well as some restaurants that enforce neither social distancing nor mask-wearing. I once called the city health department, asking if these measures were going to be enforced. I was told that I should report the specific violations I saw. What, so I can create a public record of complaints and invite retaliation? I don’t think so! I was told there wasn’t the manpower to enforce the law. I then called the state AG to ask whether the Governor’s order had the force of law and who was supposed to enforce it. I was told it was indeed mandatory and that the local and state police were charged with enforcing it, but I told the AG that, on occasion, I find myself standing at a deli counter next to a maskless Berlin cop, so there really was no prospect that they would enforce it.
The final blow came when I learned from a nurse whose job it was to vaccinate all the people in one of the large local institutions. She told me that only 40% of the staff there signed up for the vaccine! With such a pandemic of ignorance, even among our fellow citizens who should know better, I knew we were screwed. Their reasoning, that it is a personal choice that does not affect others, is completely misguided. Those who don’t vaccinate will ultimately carry it to others, even unknowingly, not only spreading it to the vulnerable, but increasing the probability that a mutant strain will develop that won’t respond to the vaccine. Recent research even indicates that the virus hides out in the brain tissue of those who recover, potentially re-surfacing later to cause neurological complications (maybe that accounts for the rampant spread of delusional thinking!).
Here at our inn we have decided to take a stand. Indications are that, by summer, everyone who wants the vaccine can get it, so at that point we will require a vaccination card from anybody who stays with us. As a private entity we have every right to do that. If everyone who caters to tourists would do the same, and our own citizens would do the right thing themselves, Coos, and especially Berlin, will back to normal before you know it. How ‘bout it?
Berlin
