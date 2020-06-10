To the editor:
When the coronavirus lockdown began in mid-March, its effects were stunning. The U.S. economy was suddenly shut down. Overnight, 40 million people lost their jobs. As a result of the economic shut-down, thousands of businesses will never re-open. What the government borrowed to respond to the virus will take 20 years to repay.
As a nation, however, we rose to the challenge of a COVID death toll predicted to be in the millions. We learned to wear masks to limit exposure, to social distance, and to wash our hands frequently. Our national effort has paid off. The recorded number of deaths due to this virus has been brought down to over 100,000. As bad as that is, when it is all over, it will be far lower than the original predictions.
Of the 4,200 in New Hampshire who have tested positive, more than 1/3 had no symptoms at all. Often they were completely recovered before they found out that they even had the virus. Others infected have had mild symptoms from which they soon recover. The highest percentage of COVID-19 deaths has occurred in nursing homes to people who suffer from other health issues and compromised immune systems.
The media keeps us well informed of the updated death count and the total number of cases associated with the COVID-19 virus. Still, one number they often do not provide is the number of deaths due to the lock-down response to COVID-19. Those are called the deaths of despair.
Deaths of despair, according to the CDC, have risen sharply since the national lockdown began in mid-March. By mid-May the number of deaths due to suicides, and drug and alcohol abuse was over 72,000. It is possible that at some point, that the number of deaths due to the response to COVID-19 may be greater than the number of deaths caused by COVID-19. Since the lock-down, the number of cases of spousal and child abuse also greatly increased.
We’ve proven we can protect ourselves from COVID-19 using social distancing, barriers, frequent hand washing, sanitizing, and using masks when in large groups of people. More protection can be provided for those we know are most vulnerable to the disease.
There is no reason why the economy has to remain shut down or severely restricted. This is especially true in rural areas and other parts of the country which were not greatly affected by the virus. CDC recommendations can be used to safely open most, if not all so-called non-essential businesses and services.
The COVID-19 death rate has been slowed and is being brought under control. We know how this happened. Now we need to reduce the numbers of deaths of despair. For our peace of mind and for our mental health, people need to go back to work and we need to resume a normal life-style. This not only can be done safely, but in order to save our economy from complete collapse, it is necessary. Our nation’s economy must be reopened now.
Ted Miller
Gorham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.