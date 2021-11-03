To the editor:
President Biden can meet his 50 percent emissions reduction target for 2030 while holding down the budget. With a “carbon fee and dividend” plan, a price put on carbon is returned to every American household in a monthly “cashback” check. A fee placed on fossil fuels makes them less desirable — so people use less of them.
The plan is already successful in Canada. When Canadian citizens spent their new pocket change, more money flowed into the national economy, creating jobs, while cutting polluting carbon emissions.
Over 36,000 prominent US economists have endorsed a carbon fee with cashback dividend as the cheapest and fairest way to cut pollution. A fee is charged when fossil fuels are extracted from the ground, at no cost to the government beyond 1 percent to run the program. The other 99 percent is returned to American households as a carbon dividend check. The plan is revenue neutral. It costs the government nothing. The government keeps none of the revenue. No new strain is put on the government. No complicated regulations are put in place.
Tell President Biden to keep his promise to cut emissions 50 percent by 2030. With no additional cost, he can still implement the many bold programs in Build Back Better. Take a minute, and go to citizensclimatelobby.org/white-house.
Ask President Biden to champion a carbon fee and dividend plan. The world climate summit in Glasgow is approaching. The eyes of the world are watching to see whether America will pass or fail this critical test.
Susan Richman
Durham
