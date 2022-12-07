To the editor:
To the New Hampshire legislative Fiscal Committee,
To the editor:
To the New Hampshire legislative Fiscal Committee,
I was very troubled to learn that during your meeting on Nov. 18, you tabled an item to accept $40 million in federal funding to build broadband to unserved and underserved areas in our state. Our communities have been waiting decades for high-speed internet.
The recent pandemic demonstrated the need for high-quality, affordable broadband access for every resident and business in the community. Without reliable internet access, children in our community are unable to participate in virtual learning; home-based businesses are unable to participate fully in the digital economy; and residents are unable to perform core functions from home applying for a job online, managing bank accounts and accessing telehealth services.
I have been told that the issue from the committee’s perspective is a technical question regarding the appropriate funding mechanism. On the other hand, from the towns’ perspective, the mechanism for funding broadband expansion is far less important than getting the money out quickly.
If the committee does not approve the funding at the Dec. 2, meeting, our state will be left without important broadband funding for an indeterminate amount of time. This cannot wait, and should not wait. A delay means the residents of our towns without reliable internet will miss, at the very least, one more season that could provide us connectivity.
The issue is quite simple, the federal government has given the state of New Hampshire money to provide reliable affordable internet to those who are unserved. It is the duty of the New Hampshire Fiscal Committee to accept the money now. The work needs to get going.
Susan Moore
Franconia
This letter to the N.H. Fiscal Committee was emailed to The Berlin Sun.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.