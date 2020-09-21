To the editor:
In the Bible, specifically in Philippians 4 verse 8, it says, “Whatever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, excellent or praiseworthy, think about such things.” (New International version) One could add words and phrases such as “reputable, authentic, compelling, gracious, the best, not the worse, the beautiful not the ugly, things to praise, not to curse, and to put these into practice.” (The Message)
I can’t help but think if this scripture had been applied, then both sides of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Trump/Pence Rally (not a Blue Lives Matter protest as inaccurately reported by some) controversy, fueled by only one side of the story, could have been peacefully settled early that day at the Veterans’ Park. Cooler heads could have and should have prevailed.
For a very short time, I was at the peaceful rally, as a participant and an observer, along with a handful of other people, many, by the way, including myself, who are military veterans.
People were waving American flags, not burning them, carrying Trump/Pence signs and had one very small Blue Lives Matter sign staked in the ground. Both sides got separate permission to be there from the City of Berlin and the Berlin Recreation Department and I don’t think either one was looking for a fight.
So now it becomes a running battle between the VFW, the mayor of Berlin, Paul Grenier, the city council, and a group of local, concerned, law-abiding citizens, all with constitutional rights to do what they were doing. I am only asking the question, not accusing anyone, “Would it have been a different response if that group was associated with the other political candidates?”
Why does it have to be made into such a front-page controversial headline, a one-sided one at that? Couldn’t a mature, less emotional person have stepped in, called key people together and settled it without the emotional upheaval that has now been created and publicized in the papers and social media?
Listen folks, we have this pandemic thing going on, raging fires, floods, drought, people without hope through six months of lockdown, with local and state government restrictions and mandates that have shut down, and in many cases closed businesses permanently, and a large number of people are lonely, confused, fearful and in many cases hopeless.
This is a time to draw together as a people, without the nasty, hateful, hurtful, vile, and ignoble responses we see in the “letters to the editor” and many editorials I read in newspapers and we see in the media, as well as in many personal relationships. And for those of you who constantly blame others for our nation’s troubles, instead, take a serious look at the conditions of our own hearts and correct and adjust where necessary.
Other versions of that scripture I referred to earlier also mentions that “we need to fill our minds and meditate on those good attributes and actions. Learn from the Lord about those things, put them into practice, and if we do, God, who is a God of peace, and who makes everything work together, will work you into His most excellent harmonies.” (The Message)
Steve Enman
Milan
